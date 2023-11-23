Tinubu To Appoint New Minister As INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Plateau South Senator-Elect Lalong

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, is set to resign his appointment after formally receiving his certificate of return as the validly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday.

Lalong, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had lost the senatorial seat in the 2023 general election to Napoleon Bali of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Advertisement

However, Lalong challenged Bali’s victory at the election tribunal, which later sacked Bali over issues with the PDP primary election on September 11.

The Appeal Court upheld the tribunal’s judgment, paving the way for Lalong to reclaim the senatorial seat.

On Thursday, Lalong shared photos of himself receiving the certificate of return from a National Commissioner of INEC, Mohammed Haruna, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“Today I received the certificate of return at the INEC Headquarters from the National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna,” Lalong tweeted on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Today I recieved the certificate of return at the INEC Headquarters from the National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna. pic.twitter.com/bNLKgKLjRy — Simon Bako Lalong (@LalongBako) November 23, 2023

With the certificate formally confirming Lalong as the validly elected senator representing the Plateau South, he is now expected to resign as Minister of Labour and Employment

Recall that at least four federal lawmakers had resigned from the legislature after President Tinubu appointed them to his cabinet.

They include David Umahi who was named Minister of Works, Ibrahim Geidam, who assumed the position of Police Affairs Minister, and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who is serving as the Minister of Interior.

Former House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had also resigned to take up the role of Chief of Staff to the President.