Customs Appoint 3 ACGs, Promotes 1,490 Senior Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service has approved the appointment of three Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs).

The development followed the approval of the NCS Board to appoint the trio including ACG Greg Itotoh, ACG Festus Okun, and ACG Shuaibu Ibrahim.

A statement signed by the Customs Spokesperson, Superintendent of Customs (SC) Abdullahi Maiwada noted that the appointment is expected to take effect from January 1.

The NCS also revealed that a total of 1,490 senior officers were also promoted including 64 Deputy Comptrollers (DCs) to Comptrollers of Customs (CCs); 128 Assistant Comptrollers (ACs) to DCs and 89 Chief Superintendents of Customs (CSCs) to ACs.

Others include 220 SCs to CSCs; 107 Deputy Superintendents of Customs (DSCs) to SCs and 302 Assistant Superintendents of Customs I (ASC I) to Deputy DSCs.

The NCS also promoted 223 Assistant Superintendents of Customs II (ASC II) to ASC I and 357 Inspectors of Customs (ICs) to ASC II.

“Similarly, the Management of Nigeria Customs earlier approved the promotion of 1, 252 men within the ranks of Inspectors and Customs Assistant cadres.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) CFR congratulated the newly appointed and promoted Officers,” the statement read.

Ibrahim further charged them to exceed previous efforts and achievements in ensuring the Service attains its set out goals.