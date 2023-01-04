2023: Group Lauds Abuja Court For Refusing To Order INEC Chairman’s Arrest

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, on Wednesday, praised a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Garki for dismissing a suit seeking the arrest and investigation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, over alleged false declaration of his assets, about 52 days to the 2023 general elections.

In his judgment on Wednesday, Justice M. A. Hassan held that Yakubu had not contravened any known law in that regard but had complied with constitutional requirements on asset declaration.

The suit was instituted by Somadina Uzoabaka, who had sought relief urging the court to order security agencies to arrest and probe Yakubu over alleged false declarations.

Reacting, the CUPP spokesperson, Chief Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said the court’s intervention was germane because he had raised alarms over a plot to scuttle the election through the arrest and suspension of the INEC chairman

“I am happy that the judiciary, over the months, has proven that it is the last hope of the common man.

“Since that our intelligence discovery of plans to compel INEC chairman to stop the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation system in the 2023 elections, these evil politicians have not rested, they have been looking for non- existing faults.

“First, it was the CBN Governor, because of the cash limit policy, and now, the INEC Chairman.

“The security agencies are a disappointment, at a time the masses need their protection and help the most, they are busy collecting bribes and serving the interest of the evil politicians”, he said.