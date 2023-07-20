Customs Boss Promises To Address Impediments At Nigeria’s Ports

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Customs Service has pledged its commitment to work with stakeholders and port authorities in harnessing economic development.

The call was made during the official visit of the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi to the Apapa area command.

He said the partnership will enable uniformity between the terminal operators and port authorities.

Adeniyi said, “The customs agents and importers play a very important role in the administration of the port and this is why we believe that we must regularly, periodically create a platform for engagement on issues.

“This is going to be the feature of our relationship with not just the Customs Agents but all our stakeholders, we believe in partnership and we believe that we can use innovation to drive the kind of change that we want to see.”

Also at the Lilypond Export Command, Adeniyi was received by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede.

Adeniyi applauded Babandede’s concept of establishing export processing terminals. According to him, it is not just a strategy to decongest the port, but there are many other benefits involved in it.

He said, “I commend the initiative of establishing very dedicated terminals to take care of exports, for us to boost our local production and earn foreign exchange.

“I also believe that we will be able to reignite the interest of Nigerians about the potentials that exist so that instead of having so many people looking for white collar jobs that are not there, they could be gainfully engaged in this kind of ventures that will bring food to their table and prosperity in Nigeria”, he added.