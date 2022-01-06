Customs Surpasses 2021 Revenue Target By N562bn, Generates N2.2trn For Nigeria

…Seized 5,096 Items With Duty Paid Value Of N13.79bn

The Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday said it generated the sum of N2.24trn for the 2021 fiscal year.

The amount collected as revenue is higher than the target of N1.67trn set for the period.

It is also 43.35 per cent higher than the N1.56trn generated in 2020.

Commenting on the feat, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col, Hameed Ali (Rtd) described the feat as a result of resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic.

He said the revenue generation profile of the NCS has continued to rise annually as the ongoing reforms in the Service insist on strategic deployment of officers strictly using the Standard Operating Procedure.

The Customs Boss also listed strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the Tariff and Trade Department, automation of the Customs process which has eliminated vices associated with the manual process as some of the reasons for the success in revenue generation.

Ali added that robust stakeholder sensitization has resulted in more informed voluntary compliance, noting that increased disposition of officers and men has assisted them to put national interest above selves.

He explained that the efforts of Customs to prevent the entry of items that could compromise the security of the citizens, economy and the well-being of the people resulted in the seizures of 5,096 assorted items with a duty paid value of N13,796,646,685.60.

The Customs Boss stated that 160 suspects are also at different levels of investigation or prosecution.

He listed other achievements in 2021 that are capable of boosting national security and economy to include the installation of three new scanners in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne Ports, introduction of mobile tracker, introduction of Standard Operating Procedure for the use of scanners. acquisition of gun trucks to secure anti-smuggling operatives in an increasingly hostile environment.

“All these are expected to impact positively on trade facilitation, fight smuggling, block revenue leakages and significantly impact on revenue generation and national security.

“NCS management recognizes the selfless efforts of Officers and Men who remained undaunted throughout the year resulting in these achievements,” he added.

He commended all Officers and Men for their doggedness and charged them to do more in the New Year.

He also appreciated and commended the increasing numbers of compliant traders, noting that compliance is a patriotic thing to do by citizens who desire a better nation.

While giving the assurances of the Service determination to continuously seek ways of making it easy for stakeholders to comply, the Customs CG prayed for the repose of the souls of operatives who paid the supreme price in the course of fighting smugglers.

The living, he said, must sustain the fight in honor of the departed.

“NCS remains totally committed to the course of protecting national security and economy, we call on Nigerians, especially the business community to support the NCS as our borders open to African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in order to benefit from the trade agreement and other cross border activities,” he added.