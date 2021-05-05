D-Banj Unveils Winners Of Talent Discovery Competition

Winners have emerged at the Heritage Bank Plc, ‘YNSPIRE’ Cream Platform Promo powered by Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as ‘D-Banj.’

The Cream Platform is one of Africa’s most trusted talent discovery platforms.

The Platform had partnered with Heritage Bank Plc to discover and empower all new talent in the Nigerian creative industry.

About 10 lucky Nigerians won N50,000.00 each, during the April draw, while N200,000 cheques were given to each of the five winners from the March 2021 draw.

Speaking at the draw, D-Banj who was physically present at the event said that the Cream Platform has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country over the last couple of years.

He said the purpose of the platform was to have a creative hub for Africa where people can upload their contents, be discovered and get funding support from Heritage Bank.

He said the platform would enable Nigerians discover their talents in areas such as entertainment, entrepreneurs, music, arts and other areas in the creative industry value chain.

He expressed optimism that the creative industry, if properly harnessed has the potentials to reduce the level of unemployment in the country, boost wealth creation for the people and help the country generate the much needed foreign exchange.

He said with the creative industry accounting for one of the highest exports from Nigeria, time has come for operators in the sector to be supported with the finances.