Heritage Bank Appoints Former GTB Boss George-Taylor As Acting MD

Heritage Bank Plc has appointed Akinola George-Taylor as acting Managing Director.

The bank said on Monday that George-Taylor’s appointment was made with approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The lender said its Board of Directors has also approved the appointment.

The Acting MD will take over from Dr. Ifie Sekibo who served a10- year tenure at Heritage Bank.

He was the Managing Director of GTB Sierra Leone where he served between 2005 to 2009.

The bank said the appointment is also part of its transition plan.

Heritage Bank said, “As an experienced banker with over two decades working in the banking and financial services sector, Akinola George-Taylor has a proven track record in managing multi-billion Naira operations.

“He started his banking career in 1993 with GTBank where George-Taylor rose to the position of Executive Director in charge of Public Sector Group, Abuja & North Central. Whilst at the Bank, he has held various positions in different business sectors. He was also the Managing Director of GTBank in Sierra Leone between 2005 to 2009.”

The lender also announced the appointment of Osepiribo Ben-Willie and George Oko-Oboh as Executive Directors.

Heritage Bank said, “Osepiribo Ben-Willie is an accomplished banker with over two decades experience of which she has been leading business transformation initiatives at various levels within the financial service space.

“Ben-Willie is currently the Directorate Head South-South, South-East & Private Wealth Management Team in Heritage Bank Plc. She has worked in the following banking institutions Credite Bank Nigeria Limited, Diamond Bank, Zenith Bank and Stanbic IBTC.

“George Oko-Oboh currently heads the Abuja and North Directorate Business of Heritage Bank Plc where he plays a pivotal role in the business growth and daily operations of all businesses and transactions as it relates to his area of supervision.

“Oko-Oboh is an accomplished financial services professional with over two decades of banking experience functioning in various leading business roles spanning Retail, SME, Commercial, Public Sector, Collections, Funding Advisory and Corporate Negotiations.

“The newly appointed Acting Managing Director and his team of Executive Directors commenced their respective tenors on Monday 12th September 2022.”