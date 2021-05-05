Bayelsa Councilor Uses Money For Official Cars To Build Bridge For Constituents

Onem Tyna Miracle, a Councillor in Bayelsa State, shocked residents of her constituency when she informed them she was ready to build a link Bridge for the community.

THE WHISTLER, gathered the two communities in Ogbia Ward 2 have been using dilapidated bridge as the only link for their people.

Hon. Miracle expressed joy for building the bridge, saying it would reduced the suffering of the people of the two communities in Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa State

The Councilor, who also doubles as the Deputy Majority Leader of Ogbia LGA, said the project is the only way she could touch the lives of her people.

She revealed she had to used money for her official cars.

In her words: “As councilors, We were given money to buy ourselves official cars. I instead used mine to complete the bridge project because the money given to me for the ward project was not enough.

“When I met with the Community chiefs and told them, I would like to embark on the bridge project, they told me to do another project that the bridge project will be too heavy for me. I told them I will do it.

“If this is the only thing I can do for the people as their councilor, then I must do it. If you are driving a car from the other end, you will have to park, then cross over before taking another vehicle, Keke, or bike to your destination, it was not easy for the people.

“This is the sacrifice I have to make for my people. This is more important to me than driving a car at the moment.”