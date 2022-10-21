David Mark Loses 51-Year-Old Son To Cancer

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
Tunde-Jonathan-Mark
Tunde Jonathan Mark

Tunde Jonathan Mark, son of former Senate President David Mark, has died on Friday at the age of 51.

According to Paul Mumeh, media aide to the former Senate President, Tunde died of cancer at a UK hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The deceased, who was the eldest son of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was born on October 13, 1971.

Mumeh said in a statement: “Born on the 13th of October, 1971, Tunde attended Yaba Military School, located in Yaba, Lagos where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

“He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK where he attended Secondary school.

“Tunde is a Biochemist who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London. He studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was married with a daughter.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by family members and loved ones. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”

