Floods: I’m Sad For Nigeria- King Charles

King Charles III of the United Kingdom has expressed sadness over the flood that has displaced many Nigerians in recent weeks.

The letter was published on the Royal Family’s website on Friday.

According to the NASA Earth Observatory, “The rainy season in Nigeria was especially harsh in 2022, with heavy rains producing deadly, destructive floods in numerous states.”

The data also showed flooding along the Benue and Niger rivers on October 11, 2022 while the homes and farmland in the country’s south were submerged, and hundreds of thousands of people displaced.

In his letter, Kings Charles III assured President Muhammadu Buhari of his support while condoling with those affected.

The letter reads,

“Your Excellency, Dear Mr President,

“I wanted you to know how deeply saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones and whose lives have been so dreadfully affected as a consequence of the devastating floods across Nigeria.

“We remember with the greatest affection our visits to Nigeria and the kindness of the people we met.

“However inadequate this may be under such tragic circumstances, our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have suffered so much, and our thoughts are with those working to support the recovery efforts.

“I know that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Nigeria as you recover from these truly terrible events.

“Charles R.”