DAVIDO: 2023 Presidential Candidates Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Mourn With Singer Over Son's Death

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
Davido

The sudden death of singer Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, has continued to elicit sad reactions from different quarters.

This comes as three aspirants in the 2023 presidential election – Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso – have commiserated with the singer and his fiancée, Chioma, over their son’s death.

Ifeanyi’s death came about 10 days after his birthday which was celebrated at an elaborate event by his parents and their friends.

The 3-year-old was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos, and was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital. Below are some of the reactions to the sad incident.

Other politicians that have sympathized with the singer Include Festus Keyamo and Oby Ezekwesili

THE WHISTLER reported that the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest of eight domestic workers of Davido on Tuesday.

