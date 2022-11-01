DAVIDO: 2023 Presidential Candidates Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Mourn With Singer Over Son’s Death

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The sudden death of singer Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, has continued to elicit sad reactions from different quarters.

This comes as three aspirants in the 2023 presidential election – Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso – have commiserated with the singer and his fiancée, Chioma, over their son’s death.

Ifeanyi’s death came about 10 days after his birthday which was celebrated at an elaborate event by his parents and their friends.

The 3-year-old was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos, and was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital. Below are some of the reactions to the sad incident.

My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 1, 2022

My heart and prayers go to David Adeleke @davido and Chioma, in this very trying time.



May God guide and keep you through this tragic period. — RMK — Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (@KwankwasoRM) November 1, 2022

Other politicians that have sympathized with the singer Include Festus Keyamo and Oby Ezekwesili

I was actually waiting for a family statement on this to be sure. My condolences to this young family for experiencing this grief at this time. May God Almighty grant the Adeleke family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss; and to all those who have suffered similar fate https://t.co/DKZUWA6Vx8 — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) November 1, 2022

🫢What a painful news to read that one of our young iconic musicians, Davido lost his son! Ah. This is hard. May God just carry, speak peace and comfort their family, because only He really can say anything meaningful to them at this time.❤️‍🩹🫂 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) November 1, 2022

THE WHISTLER reported that the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest of eight domestic workers of Davido on Tuesday.