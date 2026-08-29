Delta Businessman Commits Suicide After Failed Business, N1.8m Loan Burden

A 40-year-old man identified as Ogbeni Goggo has reportedly died by suicide in Delta State after allegedly struggling to repay a N1.8m loan obtained for a failed business venture.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Goggo died on Wednesday, August 26, after allegedly ingesting a poisonous substance popularly known as Sniper around the Ebrumede/DSC Roundabout in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased was reportedly married for three years and had no child at the time of his death.

Sources said Goggo had been experiencing financial difficulties and was allegedly battling depression following the failure of his business and mounting pressure to repay the loan.

It was gathered that on Wednesday night, Goggo sent messages to some friends and relatives, informing them that he was tired of life and intended to end his life.

Concerned relatives and friends reportedly tried to reach him by phone, but he did not respond to their calls.

Advertisement

His failure to return home that night also reportedly raised concerns for his wife, who became worried because his behaviour was unusual.

The family continued searching for him on Thursday without success.

The wife eventually visited the Ebrumede Police Station on Friday morning to report him missing.

However, police officers reportedly showed her a photograph of a lifeless man found around the Ebrumede Flyover Roundabout, which she identified as her husband.

According to reports, Goggo was found lying on the ground with the poisonous substance beside him in the early hours of Thursday.

Advertisement

Witnesses reportedly raised the alarm after he ingested the substance, collapsed and began convulsing.

Passersby reportedly attempted to assist him, including administering oil, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The police were subsequently alerted and evacuated his remains to the Agbaro mortuary.

The incident reportedly left his wife devastated, with sources saying she collapsed after identifying her husband’s remains.

Confirming the incident, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, told THE WHISTLER that the motive behind Goggo’s alleged suicide could not be established.

“Confirmed, but reasons can’t be established,” Edafe said.

Advertisement

The circumstances surrounding the incident have renewed concerns about the impact of financial hardship and mental health challenges on Nigerians facing economic difficulties.

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.