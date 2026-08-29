Two Rescued After Storey Building Collapse In Abuja

Two people were rescued after part of a one-storey residential building collapsed in Kubwa, Abuja, on Friday.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at Kubwa 2/2, near Yellow Page, when the right section of the building gave way, trapping two tenants in a ground-floor apartment.

According to the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD), it received a distress call about the collapse at about 11:38 a.m.

The affected building comprises six flats. Other residents were away from the premises when the building collapsed.

The two victims were rescued from the rubble and taken to Kubwa General Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. FEMD said they were in stable condition.

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Household items were also destroyed, while no other casualties were reported.

Officials of the FCT Department of Development Control and the FCT Police Command were deployed to manage the aftermath of the collapse.