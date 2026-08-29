FG Deploys 500,000 Diphtheria Vaccines After Katsina, Kano Outbreaks

The Federal Government has deployed 500,000 doses of diphtheria vaccines to Katsina and Kano as it steps up efforts to contain an outbreak affecting children in parts of the two states.

The intervention follows the activation of a multi-agency emergency task force to strengthen disease surveillance, close immunisation gaps, expand access to treatment and coordinate the response in affected communities.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako, the task force was constituted by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the affected states and international partners.

As part of the emergency response, the NPHCDA has deployed 500,000 vaccine doses to Katsina and Kano to intensify immunisation among unvaccinated children in affected and high-risk communities.

The task force will also work with the Katsina State Government to establish treatment annexes in the state’s three senatorial districts of Katsina, Daura and Funtua to improve access to care and support early treatment.

The Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, is expected to receive additional support, including Diphtheria Antitoxin (DAT), intravenous antibiotics, extra clinical personnel and personal protective equipment.

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The task force is co-chaired by the Director-General of the NCDC and the Director of Public Health. Its membership includes representatives of the NPHCDA, the health commissioners of Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto states, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and other relevant agencies.

According to the ministry, the task force will provide weekly updates on the outbreak, response efforts and emerging challenges.

The intervention comes days after the Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC) confirmed two diphtheria-related deaths in Rano Local Government Area.

The KNCDC’s announcement followed earlier reports claiming that about 50 children had died in the recent outbreak in Kano.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

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It primarily affects the nose and throat but can also infect the skin. Without prompt treatment, the disease can lead to severe complications and death, particularly among unvaccinated children.