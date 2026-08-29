Don’t Cede Any Part Of Yorubaland, Group Warns Politicians

The Yoruba for Democratic Values (YDV) has warned political leaders and aspirants across the South-West against compromising or ceding any part of the region’s territory, urging them to protect its cultural heritage and economic interests.

The group also called on politicians seeking elective offices ahead of the 2027 general elections to place the welfare, security, dignity and aspirations of the Yoruba people at the centre of their political programmes and governance agenda.

The call was contained in a statement signed by YDV Convener, Debo Adeniran, on Friday, as political activities intensify ahead of the elections.

Adeniran said seeking public office should not be viewed merely as an opportunity to acquire political power but as a commitment to serve the people and protect their collective interests.

The group urged political aspirants to embrace participatory governance by creating mechanisms through which citizens could contribute meaningfully to decisions affecting their lives.

It said such mechanisms should include questionnaires, town hall meetings, focus group discussions, constituency consultations and public hearings, stressing that the consultations must be genuine, inclusive and properly documented.

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YDV warned against stage-managed or “teleguided” town hall meetings designed merely to create the appearance of public participation.

It further called for citizens’ priorities to be reflected in annual budgets and appropriation bills, saying government projects should be based on developmental needs identified by people across constituencies.

According to the group, citizens should be able to ask what they requested, what was included in the budget, what was implemented, how much was spent and what impact the projects made.

YDV also called on elected representatives to regularly engage their constituents, explain government policies, provide progress reports and obtain feedback.

On the protection of Yorubaland, the group urged political leaders to remain vigilant against unlawful incursions, encroachment and actions capable of undermining the territorial and communal interests of the Yoruba people.

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The group said, “No government or public official in Yorubaland should compromise or cede any part of Yoruba territory through negligence, political expediency, corruption or personal interest.”

However, YDV stressed that protecting the region’s interests must be pursued within the framework of the Nigerian Constitution, the rule of law, peaceful coexistence and respect for the rights of all Nigerians.

The group also linked security to economic prosperity, urging governments across the South-West to create an environment where residents could live, work, trade, farm and invest without fear.

It called for policies that would support entrepreneurs, farmers, traders, artisans, professionals and businesses, arguing that economic empowerment would enable citizens to own property, create employment and contribute to community development.

YDV challenged political aspirants to explain how they would involve citizens in policymaking, ensure constituency priorities influence budgets, make public consultations genuine and documented, and enable citizens to track and evaluate government projects.

It also asked aspirants to outline concrete measures for protecting lives, livelihoods and property, safeguarding the legitimate interests and territorial integrity of Yorubaland, and creating an enabling environment for ordinary Yoruba citizens to prosper.

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The group said the era when politicians appeared before voters during campaigns and disappeared after elections must end.

It argued that democracy should extend beyond voting to include continuous participation, accountability, inclusion and responsive governance.

YDV therefore urged political aspirants to place the people above political calculations and public interest above personal ambition.

The group said it would continue to advocate good governance, democratic accountability, social justice, economic prosperity and the welfare of Nigerians, with particular attention to the legitimate interests and wellbeing of the Yoruba people.