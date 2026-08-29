Security Operatives Arrest 9, Recover AK-47 Rifles In Anambra

Nine suspects have been arrested after security operatives intercepted two vehicles and recovered three AK-47 rifles, a pump-action gun and charms during a stop-and-search operation in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The seven men and two women were arrested at a security checkpoint on Friday after operatives searched a custom-coloured Toyota Sienna and an ash-coloured Toyota RAV4.

The operation was carried out by a joint security team comprising personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Agunechemba Security Outfit, led by Chief Superintendent of Police Austin Elaigwu.

During the search, the operatives recovered the three AK-47 rifles, a pump-action gun, charms and other items.

The suspects were taken into custody along with the recovered weapons for further investigation.

According to the police, the suspects claimed during preliminary interrogation that they were security operatives from a neighbouring state.

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The command said they failed to provide satisfactory explanations about their identities, affiliations, possession of the firearms or their presence in Anambra.