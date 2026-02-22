Delta: Omajuwa Declared Ethiope East APC Chairman After Violent Congress

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State which descended into violence, alleged forced entry, and exclusion, has produced Julius Omajuwa as the new LGA party chairman.

The congress, held on Saturday, and supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was to elect new local government party executives.

It descended into disorder after members arrived at the venue to find the gates locked. Multiple eyewitness accounts confirmed that most accredited APC stakeholders were denied entry from the outset.

The excluded members had to force their way in by breaking the locks.

Despite the chaos, INEC officials present allowed the congress to run its course. At the end of the exercise, Omajuwa was declared the new APC chairman for Ethiope East LGA.

THE WHISTLER reported that the House of Representatives member representing Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, escaped assassination during the congress.

Ibori-Suenu, who is the daughter of former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, was shielded by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who formed a protective cordon against the thugs at the scene.

Videos and graphic photos obtained by THE WHISTLER showed persons being attacked with machetes during the incident.

The congress, originally scheduled to hold at the Oghara Township Stadium, was relocated to Ovade. Some party members claimed that the situation was orchestrated to disenfranchise original APC members.

According to an eyewitness, violence broke out shortly after Ibori-Suenu arrived at the new venue in Ovade and was denied entry.

Sources close to the lawmaker’s camp said she was warned that she could be shot if she proceeded into the venue.

They pointed fingers at supporters of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former House of Representatives member Hon. Ben Igbakpa.

In a statement issued after the incident, Ibori-Suenu appealed for calm among APC supporters and party faithful.