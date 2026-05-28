Omo-Agege Rejoins Senate Race After Defection To NDC

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Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has rejoined the race for the Senate on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) following his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This comes days after the Delta Central senatorial dumped the APC.

A source in his camp confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

“What happened in the APC primary did not diminish his political strength. If anything, it has strengthened the resolve of his supporters across Delta Central.

“He believes the people still want him to represent them and the NDC has now given him that platform,” the source added.

The ally of the former deputy senate president described the defection as “a political realignment that will change the power dynamics in Delta State ahead of 2027.”

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Omo-Agege resigned from the APC after losing the party’s Delta Central senatorial primary to Senator Ede Dafinone.

In his resignation letter dated May 22 and addressed to the APC chairman in Orogun Ward 2, Ughelli North Local Government Area, he said recent developments within the party made it impossible for him to continue pursuing his political goals under the APC.

The former deputy senate president stated that his political objectives and those of his constituents would be “better served outside the APC.”

He moved to the NDC after the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso joined the party.