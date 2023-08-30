Democracy Gradually Failing– Nigerians React To Gabon Coup

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians and other Africans have reacted to the Gabon coup, with many criticizing the election that led to Ali Bongo’s third term and blaming the Bongo family’s rule since 1967 for the military’s takeover of power in the Central African country.

The Gabon Military Coup, occurring shortly after the presidential election, sparked reactions on social media.

Many have condemned Ali Bongo’s family’s 56-year dictatorship in the country.

THE WHISTLER reported that a group of senior military officials in Gabon announced on national television their assumption of government control following President Bongo’s declaration as winner of the country’s presidential election for a third term.

On state media, Gabon 24, the officers represented all military and security units within the country, declaring the election results nullified and ordered borders closed immediately until further notice, and state institutions dissolved.

This coup comes less than two months after a military junta took charge in Niger Republic.

Below are some of the reactions gathered on X app ( formerly Twitter)

Reacting to the development, a human right activist @‪AishaYesufu‬ said, “The world must find a universally accepted standard for free, fair and credible elections. We cannot continue to have different standards otherwise military coup will become the order of the day.”

On his part, investigative journalist @DavidHundeyin sarcastically said the Presidential election was “the real coup” while condemning the nature of the election.

He wrote, “A coup already took place in Gabon 3 days ago with that fraudulent sham election. That’s the coup I will condemn. I hereby condemn the Gabonese coup.”

Another user, @FS_Yusuf_ wrote, “To see the people of Gabon celebrating a military coup than the outcome of a fraudulent election, speaks volume of the dastardly democracy we practice in Africa. No thanks to our useless political leaders.”

While commenting @Sports_Doctor2 said, “I will NEVER support Coup but only God knows how bad the Bongo’s were that the removal of Ali Bongo is bringing this much joy to the the people of Gabon.

“See them snapping pictures with soldiers 🙆🙆🙆. How hard can it be to do right by the people that voted you in?”

@Bodaley_Yodel wrote, “Democracy is gradually failing most especially in West African countries hence military coups, Gabon is latest their people are so excited than outcome of their elections. Africans are the only people that can solve their problem. America, UN won’t help us with their hypocrisy.”

“The west has a standard but won’t enforce them in Africa. I was thinking a leader won’t be recognized by the international community if the election that brought him to power doesn’t pass a certain standard but I was wrong,” @masseuse_emem said.

Also @Terrygbamsy said, “With the way elections are been (sic) held in African countries, where irregularities are considered as the norm, then a coup is inevitable. I do not support the coup, but the current situation calls for it.”