Fix Faulty Meters Within Two Days, NERC Tells DisCos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has warned electricity distribution companies across the states to fix customers’ faulty meters within two weeks.

Advertisement

An electricity meter is a device that measures the amount of electric energy consumed by a residence, a business, or an electrically powered device.

NERC in 2022 said the registered energy customer population stood at 12.78 million, of which only 4.77 million (37.3 per cent of the identified customers) were metered.

Speaking at a workshop on metering issues the General Manager of Finance and Management Services, Dr Abdulkadir Shettima, said customers with faulty meters are eligible to fix them within two working days.

The event was for Civil Society Organizations and Consumer Advocacy Groups in Kano state.

Shettima said, “The customer has the right to repair or the replacement of faulty meters within two working days upon complaint unless the fault is from him in which case, he will be required to make an upfront payment.

Advertisement

“The customer also has the right to whatever credit that is on the old meter to be transferred to the new meter.”

He said the awareness is in response to various complains received by the commission from customers over faulty meters.

Shettima added that although customers have the right to fix faulty meters, there are obligations expected from the customers.

“The customer also has an obligation to ensure the safety of the meter and to prevent unauthorized access to the meter,” NERC said.

Also, the Deputy General Manager for Consumer Affairs NERC Dr. Shittu Shaibu, said, “For every bill that is given to a customer, the payment must be written on the bill.

Advertisement

“This is the most interesting part, and it has to be delivered by the agreed means, ten days before the due date.

“Also in the Customer Protection Regulations (CPR) 2023, the DisCo is mandated to give an additional two working days as a grace period before disconnection.”