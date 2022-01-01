Despite Insecurity, Gov Uzodinma Claims ‘Peace, Tranquility’ Restored In Imo

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, claims that his administration has restored “peace and tranquility” in the state.

Uzodinma, in his 2022 New Year message, said it is now time for his government to tackle infrastructure development head-on after what he called the “tremendous results” achieved in the fight against insecurity in the state.

Governor Uzodinma’s claim came barely three weeks after about four monarchs were abducted from their palaces in the state.

THE WHISTLER reported how one of monarchs, the traditional ruler of Atta Ancient Kingdom in Njaba Local Government Area of the state, Edwin Azike, was killed within 24 hours after his abduction.

An attack on Etekwuru community in Ohaji-Egbema LGA of the state on December 8 also resulted in the death of two, injury of scores of people and destruction of several properties.

But in his New Year message, Uzodinma said: “The year 2021 was historic for Ndi Imo partly with some wrong reasons but largely for the remarkable records we have achieved in tackling challenges that confronted us as a State.

“Despite the distorted flow of governance, we sailed through with dedication, commitment and progression. All these were made feasible by the unflinching support and resiliency of Ndi Imo which I do not take for granted. Through thick and thin, we emerged victorious to the glory of God Almighty and his grace shall abound in this new year.

“Having recorded tremendous results in the restoration of peace and tranquility in our dear State, it is now time to tackle development head-on. The expectations of Ndi Imo in this regard shall not be cut short for we have set in motion, mechanisms to actualize these.

“From the foregoing, I therefore welcome Ndi Imo nile to the year 2022. Having signed into law, the People’s Budget of 2022 as appropriated by the People’s Representatives, the implementation shall reflect the developmental and economic expectations of Ndi Imo nile in this 2022.

“As we offer thanksgivings to the Lord for his faithfulness and mercies, let us endeavor to be a reflection of his goodness in our society and to our neighbors for in a harmonious and peaceful cohabitation, development thrives faster.

“I celebrate Ndi Imo nile and welcome you, once again, to the year 2022, with complements.”