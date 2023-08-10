Developers Buying Land At 3R Layout Are Risking Their Money, Imo Govt Warns

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Government through the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Physical Planning has warned the public that those buying land at 3R Layout are doing so at their own risk.

The warning was contained in a letter signed by the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Hon. Noble Atulegwu.

Atulegwu made it clear that the what the Imo State government advertised at PortHarcourt road was ‘Shared Prosperity Layout’ and not 3R residential layout as being paraded by scammers.

He however, revealed that the 3R Residential Layout from the government is situated at Onitsha road opposite Alvana secondary school.

He advised the public to always do due diligence by going through Ministry of Lands before engaging in any land transaction as ignorance is not an excuse.

The letter reads:”It has come to the attention of government that some persons are deceiving the unsuspecting public and selling 3R residential layout, PortHarcourt Road to them. What government advertised at Port Harcourt Road is Shared Prosperity Layout.

“The Ministry of Lands, Survey and Physical Planning whose mandate it is to acquire lands on behalf of the government is by this notice informing the general public that government has no 3R layout at PortHarcourt Road.

“The 3R Residential Layout of Government is situated at Onitsha Road, opposite Alvana Secondary School.

“Anybody doing business with any person or group in this regard is doing So at his or her own risk.

“Finally, the public is again warned to always do due diligence by doing proper search at the Ministry of Lands before engaging in any land transaction.

“Ignorance of the law is not an excuse.”