S’East Governors: ‘Perpetrators Of Sit-At-Home Criminals’, Exonerates Kanu

The South-East Governors’ Forum, Thursday, said perpetrators of sit-at-home orders in the South-East are mere criminals, and not Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, who had since disowned the orders.

Kanu, through his special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, had on July 24 in a handwritten letter, formally cancelled sit-at-home, and ordered styled prime minister of Biafran Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, to stop issuing sit-at-home orders because his orders were ‘killing the economy of Ndigbo’.

The position of the forum was stated in a communique it issued after the forum’s meeting held at the Enugu Government House.

It read, “The forum firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region individually and collectively, in partnership with the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

“We commend the security agencies for their cooperation thus far and encourage them not to relent.

“We wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in our region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators. Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The forum resolved to hold the security and economic summit on a date to be announced soon.”