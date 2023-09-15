DIVORCE: ‘Your Children Need Cartoon’ — Abuja Court Bars Civil Servant From Taking Back 42-Inch TV From Ex-Wife

286 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Customary Court in Bwari, Abuja, has ruled against Mr. Adesina O. in his attempt to recover a 42-inch television set, cooking gas, and various household items from his former marital residence.

Advertisement

The decision came after the dissolution of Adesina’s 8-year marriage to Elizabeth, in which allegations of physical abuse, maltreatment, and irresponsibility played a central role.

The three-member panel of the court, led by Honorable Uchenna Cyprian Okwuonye, in its ruling, conveyed that the well-being and comfort of the couple’s two children must take precedence despite the couple’s separation.

The dissolution of the union was initiated by Elizabeth, who filed for divorce in suit no: FCT/CC/BWR/CV/48/2022, citing the alleged maltreatment and physical abuse she had endured throughout their marriage, hoping that her husband would change.

In his defence before the court, Adesina, a civil servant in the Federal Government Girls’ school, denied the petitioner’s allegations, contending that they were aimed at tarnishing his image and defaming his character.

He also refuted claims of being an irresponsible husband and father to his family.

Advertisement

Although Adesina had not anticipated the dissolution of his marriage, he expressed a willingness to accept it.

However, he requested the return of his remaining properties still in the possession of his ex-wife, including a 42-inch television set, chairs, mattress, wardrobe, kitchen utensils, gas cooker, and cylinder, among others.

Elizabeth, the petitioner, informed the court that her husband had left the mentioned property with her when he angrily vacated their shared residence with their children.

In the court’s judgment, obtained by THE WHISTLER, the judge ruled that Adesina must relinquish the listed properties, as they were needed for providing a comfortable and nurturing environment for the children.

“The court, in ensuring that justice is served concerning the properties in question, hereby rules that, since the respondent has moved his properties into his official accommodation where he currently stays, the remaining property shall be forfeited from today. This will enable the petitioner to take care of his children.”

Advertisement

The judge emphasized the importance of ensuring the children’s maximum comfort, mental growth, and good manners, highlighting their need to watch educational cartoons on television and not sleep on the floor or forgo meals prepared using the gas cooker just because their father had left.

“These little children need some maximum comfort to grow and be better part of our society: they need to watch educative cartoons on television to grow mentally and well-mannered; they cannot sleep on the floor just because their father has left them; neither are they not going to eat food prepared by their mother in the gas cooker.

” Since the Respondent is now working and is in a better accommodation. He should forego the

properties in issue” the court held.

The following orders were made by the Court:

“The marriage between the two is hereby dissolved and divorce certificate be issued accordingly.

” The Respondent shall be paying the Petitioner monthly N10,000 for the upkeep of their children as well as school fees, and medical fees as the need arises.

Advertisement

“The two children of their marriage shall be with their mother Elizabeth up till maturity and their father shall have unfettered access at all times to visit his children.

“On the properties, the Respondent shall forgo same to the Petitioner for the use of his children.

“The parties shall maintain peace and tranquillity.”