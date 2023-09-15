Adamawa: Fintiri Moves Warehouse To Government House, To Construct Flyover With N9.2b

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved the relocation of a warehouse to the government in Yola, the state capital.

This was revealed on Friday shortly after the weekly State Executive Council meeting by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mrs Neido Geoffrey Kofulto.

The government said the relocation of the warehouse to the Government House Yola, will cost N291 million and it’s to end attacks on warehouses by citizens who search for palliatives.

Recall warehouses in the state were attacked some weeks ago as citizens sought for palliatives over economic hardship in the country.

The government said it has become necessary to construct a new warehouse in the government house that will make it inaccessible to the public for attack.

“The project with a capacity of 7800 metric tonnes when completed will help prevent hoodlums from getting access to vandalising government property in the name of palliative,” the commissioner said.

The Council also approved N21.8 billion for the construction of a flyover.

The flyover will start from Welcome to Yola to Barrack Road Junction according to the commissioner while providing details of the architectural design.

Kofulto said, “The Council has approved the construction of a flyover bridge at Mubi Roundabout in Jimeta at the cost of N9.2bn.”