DMX Not Dead, Stop Posting RIP – Manager

DMX manager, Steve Rifkind, has debunked rumour of the rapper’s death, as he spoke about the trending issue of DMX death which started since Thursday night and currently on top trend.

Rifkind in an Instagram post said “Stop posting RIP DMX” DMX, is on life support but not dead.

According to him , DMX is not dead. He said people should stop posting RIP DMX because it is tough on his family.

“Everybody, please stop with posting these rumors. DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night.”The manager said.

Fans have gathered around the hospital to hold a prayer vigil for him. The rapper who had been hospitalized and said to be in a critical condition, after a new round neurological testing had not indicated any improvement.

DMX’s ex-manager, Nakia Walker told New York Times on April 4 that DMX was in a “vegetative state.”