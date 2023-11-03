Do Not Throw Imo Into Political Crisis, IPOB Warns INEC

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in Imo State, the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to be used as a tool to throw the state into political crisis.

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful on Friday, the group said that inasmuch as it does not get itself involved in the political affairs in Nigeria, it will not be silent when things are about to go wrong.

Powerful accused the state governor, Hope Uzodinma of handpicking INEC officials with the sole aim of influencing the elections for his benefit.

He said: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu warns INEC not to throw Imo State into political crisis in the coming Imo State gubernatorial election.

“As much as IPOB does not get involved in the Nigeria political election, nevertheless, we are not going to be silent and watch the Nigeria Government use INEC officials to perpetuate evil in Imo State and by extension the South East region.”

He warned INEC officials to be careful about the election in order not to throw the state into crisis and prolonged suffering of the people for another four years.

Imo state in recent times had experienced security crises that have seen scores of security personnel and residents lose their lives and properties.