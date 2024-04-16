Kano Anti-Corruption Agency Alleges Ganduje Diverted N51.3bn, Files Fresh Charges

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission, through its chairman, Muhuyi Magaji, has said investigations revealed the diversion of N51.3 billion from local government funds to unauthorised individuals during the tenure of Abdullahi Ganduje, ex governor of Kano state.

The Commission made the revelation on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, saying fresh charges will be filed against the ex governor.

Magaji alleged that the Ganduje administration withdrew N1 billion monthly from state coffers before its tenure ended in May 2023, purportedly for road renovation, but diverted to Bureau de Change operators instead.

He said: “What is happening now is a tip of the iceberg. As I am talking to you, we are investigating a case whereby N51.3bn local government funds were directly taken from the government coffers (and) sent to other individuals, and we traced it to people.

“We have filed a series of cases. We have a case whereby N1bn in April last year (2023) was removed from government coffers under the allocation of renovating 30 roads in the metropolis, and it was taken away and sent to Bureau de Change.

The Chairman also cited a case involving N4 billion transferred to an agricultural company from Kano’s consolidated revenue account.

He said: “We have a case of N4bn whereby it was sent from the consolidated revenue account of Kano State to an agricultural company. All these cases are before the court.”

Meanwhile, the state government has pointed out that in the coming week, it will arraign the ex governor alongside his wife and son over charges related to money laundering.