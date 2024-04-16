LAGOS: Accident Claims One On Eko Bridge

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An accident that happened on Eko Bridge in Lagos State on Tuesday has claimed the life of a commercial bus driver.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the accident occurred after a truck laden with cement, lost control and collided with an LT commercial bus.

The driver of the LT commercial bus and conductor sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. But unfortunately, the driver whose identity is yet to be ascertained, died while receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure.

“The incident occurred when the driver of the loaded cement truck lost control due to brake failure, resulting in a collision with the moving LT commercial bus,” Adebayo said.

“Despite the driver of the cement truck fleeing the scene, prompt investigations were conducted, revealing the sequence of events leading to the collision.”

The General Manager of the agency, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who visited the scene of the accident, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

He urged motorists in the state to prioritize safety checks before embarking on journeys within and outside the state.

Today’s incident occurred less than a week after two passengers onboard a 20-seater bus plunged into the lagoon, while 18 others escaped death when a commercial bus had a lone accident on the Third Mainland Bridge last Wednesday.