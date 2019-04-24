Doctors Can Leave Nigeria, We Have More Than Enough – FG

Advertisement

The Federal Government has said there was nothing wrong with doctors leaving Nigeria as the country has more than enough medical personnel.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said it is false news that the country does not have enough doctors.

He said it is good for the medical personnel to travel out of the country as when they go abroad, they earn money and send them back home.

Responding to a question on brain drain and the deliberate recruitment of Nigerian doctors by foreign embassies in Nigeria to the detriment of the nation’s health sector, he said, “No, I am not worried (about doctors leaving the country). We have surplus. If you have surplus, you export. It happened some years ago here. I was taught chemistry and biology by Indian teachers in my secondary school days.

“There are surplus in their country and we also have surplus in the medical profession in our country. I can tell you this. In my area, we have excess.

“Who said we don’t have enough doctors? We have more than enough. You can quote me. There is nothing wrong in them travelling out. When they go abroad, they earn money and send them back home here. Yes, we have foreign exchange earnings from them and not just oil.”

The minister said it was good for doctors to travel out as they would receive training from abroad and open up centres in Nigeria.

“Will you call that brain drain? I know a couple of them who practice abroad but set up medical centres back home. They have CAT scan, MRI scan which even the government cannot maintain. So, I don’t see any loss.

“Brain drain will only be inimical when for instance neurosurgeons travel and we don’t have neurosurgeons here.”