‘Don’t Betray Our Confidence In You’ – ICPC Charges Students Of FCE Yola

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged the student of Federal College of Education, Yola, Adamawa State not to betray the confidence reposed on them by members of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) Mr. George Lawal, of the Adamawa State office of ICPC at the inauguration of the ACTU at FCE, Yola, gave the charge recently.

He said: “Do not betray the confidence reposed on you and avoid any questionable act given the strategic role you are expected to play, while also working together as a team in maintaining the culture of discipline and accountability within your institution.”

He also congratulated the members of the ACTU for being found worthy to serve in this capacity and implored them “to showcase high ethical standards and sterling examples worthy of being emulated.”

An Oath of Allegiance was administered to eight members by Mr. Anas Muhammad Kolo of the Legal Department of ICPC.

The new ACTU chairperson, Maimuna G. Hammawa expressed her gratitude to the school management for finding them worthy to work in the Unit.

She also stated that they would work towards ensuring a corruption-free and transparent learning environment.