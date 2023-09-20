‘Don’t Replace Our Old Shackles With New Ones’ — Tinubu Tells World Leaders Africa Will Fight Climate Change ‘On Our Own Terms’

President Bola Tinubu presented a case for Africa’s interests at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78), where he called on developed nations to ensure climate justice and emphasized that Africa must tackle climate change on its own terms.

Tinubu called on developed nations to prioritize climate justice when urging Africa to take climate action.

Climate action refers to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change while climate justice seeks to address the unfair distribution of the burdens of climate change and ensure that everyone has a role and a say in the solutions.

The 78th session of the UNGA has the theme “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, prosperity, progress, and Sustainability for all”.

Addressing the assembly, President Tinubu noted the devastating impacts of climate change on Nigeria and the African continent.

He pointed out that Northern Nigeria grapples with desert encroachment, as its once-fertile lands are turning barren, while the Southern region faces rising tides of flooding and erosion which result in loss of lives and displacement of communities yearly.

“African nations will fight climate change but must do so on our own terms,” Tinubu told the world leaders while stressing the need to align climate action with economic development efforts.

“In Nigeria, we shall build political consensus by highlighting remedial actions which also promote economic good. Projects such as a Green Wall to stop desert encroachment, halting the destruction of our forests by mass production and distribution of gas burning stoves, and providing employment in local water management and irrigation projects are examples of efforts that equally advance both economic and climate change objectives.

“Continental efforts regarding climate change will register important victories if established economies were more forthcoming with public and private sector investment for Africa’s preferred initiatives.

“Again, this would go far in demonstrating that global solidarity is real and working,” said the Nigerian leader.

Furthermore, President Tinubu called on established economies to provide greater public and private sector investments in Africa, saying such would signify true global solidarity in addressing the climate crisis.

“In fundamental ways, nature has been kind to Africa, giving abundant land, resources and creative and industrious people. Yet, man has too often been unkind to his fellow man and this sad tendency has brought sustained hardship to Africa’s doorstep.

“To keep faith with the tenets of this world body and the theme of this year’s Assembly, the poverty of nations must end. The pillage of one nation’s resources by the overreach of firms and people of stronger nations must end. The will of the people must be respected. This beauty, generous and forgiving planet must be protected.

“As for Africa, we seek to be neither appendage nor patron. We do not wish to replace old shackles with new ones.

“Instead, we hope to walk the rich African soil and live under the magnificent African sky free of the wrongs of the past and clear of their associated encumbrances. We desire a prosperous, vibrant democratic living space for our people.

“To the rest of the world, I say walk with us as true friends and partners. Africa is not a problem to be avoided nor is it to be pitied. Africa is nothing less than the key to the world’s future.”