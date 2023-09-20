ExxonMobil Promises New 40,000 Barrels Per Day Oil & Gas Investment In Nigerian After Meeting With Tinubu

ExxonMobil President of Global Upstream Operations, Liam Mallon, has assured President Bola Tinubu of the oil giant’s commitment to expand its footprints in Africa’s biggest oil producer.

Mallon said at a meeting with Tinubu in New York that ExxonMobil would reach a new production of nearly 40,000bpd in its Nigerian operations in phase one of a new investment push in Nigeria.

According to Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Mallon who led the ExxonMobil delegation said he is aware of the new and personal commitment of the president to attract investors.

“What you told us was that your team would collaborate with us, and that has proven true. We have made significant progress since we last met. We are growing our production, and we are working hard on expanding in the deep water production.

“We appreciate your efforts, and we will respond in kind. The time is right. Thank you for your leadership,” the ExxonMobil boss stated.

The Nigerian president however, assured the investors of his support, adding that Nigeria is no longer settling for crumbs and leftovers on the investment agenda of the world’s most prolific energy conglomerates

Tinubu told the investors that the country has “never been more ready for business than it is now.”

“The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part. Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances to job and wealth creation for the Nigerian people. We know the industry.

“We grew up in it. We are positioned to solve the problems, and we are pragmatic, and we will solve the problem.”