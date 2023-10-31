Don’t Sell Subsidy Removal Palliatives, Anambra Govt Warns Residents

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Government has condemned the activities of those collecting money from people in the various communities in the name of registering them for the collection of palliatives.

The government in a statement on Tuesday, signed by Paul Nwosu, the Commissioner for Information, said the palliatives in the state which will soon be distributed is free and not for sale.

The government further appealed to the people to report any person or group who approached them to pay for such registration to the law enforcement agents or their community leaders.

The statement said, “The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous elements who are collecting money from people in our communities in the name of registering them for the collection of palliatives.

“Government wishes to make it clear that palliatives’ distribution, which will soon commence in Anambra State, is not for sale.

“While we condemn the activities of such mischievous individuals who take undue advantage of government policies to dupe people and make money, we urge the public or anyone who is approached to pay for such registration to refuse and immediately report the individual(s) or group(s) to law enforcement agents, President-General of their community or the Transition Committee Chairman of their Local Government.

“Anybody caught collecting this illegal registration fee will have himself or herself to blame”.