Don’t Spare Anyone, Education Minister Urges Committee Inaugurated To Investigate Degree Certificate Racketeering

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has urged the Committee inaugurated to investigate Degree Certificate Racketeering in the Education Sector to ensure that no one is spared in the course of its investigation.

THE WHISTLER REPORTS that the Federal Government following an investigative report by Daily Nigerian Newspaper titled “UNDERCOVER: How DAILY NIGERIAN reporter bagged Cotonou varsity degree in 6 weeks”, pledged to set up a committee to investigate the matter.

Advertisement

The 6-man Committee, which is headed by the Chairman Board of Trustee(BOT) Committee of Vice Chancellors, Prof. Jamila Amin has as its members the Acting Executive Chairman of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Chris Maiyaki and representatives from the office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Youths, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB).

Speaking on the terms of reference, Mamman stated that the committee is expected to examine the veracity of the allegations of degree certificate racketeering within both foreign and local private universities in Nigeria.

He added that it will also review the role of any Ministry, Deaoertment and Agencies (MDA) or its officials; including identifying such officials in facilitation of the recognition and procurement of the fake certificate in question.

The committee, the minister added, is expected to also review existing policies and procedures related to accreditation and certification to identify weaknesses contributing to the issue;

Advertisement

Other terms include, “Examine the rules, procedures and processes for recognition and accreditation of foreign universities and programmes by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Establish if unapproved foreign institutions (Degree Mills) exist or not in Nigeria in whatever form with their identities and locations, if any.

“Make appropriate recommendations for review of any rules, procedures, processes to prevent re-occurrence and sanctions for identified erring officials;

“Make other recommendations that will strengthen the system of recognitions, accreditations, and quality assurance of degrees in Nigeria

“Examine the extant rules procedures and processes for granting of provisional licences to new universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC);

“Examine the procedures and processes for periodic accreditation of programmes in the universities by the NUC and examine their effectiveness in quality assurance of the programmes,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister noted that the committee will also examine whether or not private universities established in the last 15 years have in place prescribed facilities, appropriate management structure, adequate funding of programmes, and requisite staff.

The minister who pledged that the recommendation of the committee would be implemented and gave two months for the duration of its investigation.