Dosunmu Fire: Lagos Govt To Demolish Buildings Within Popular Market

Following the fire outbreak that occurred at Dosunmu (Idumota) market in Lagos State on Tuesday, the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that unapproved and failed structures within the market would be demolished.

At least, 14 multi-storey buildings were completely razed by the fire, which the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service attributed the cause to the refuelling of a generator and storage of fuel in kegs at the penthouse of a three-building complex housing a printing shop with chemical contents.

The governor who ordered integrity test of buildings in the market and adjoining areas, said the fire was preventable.

Sanwo-Olu gave the order on Thursday when he visited the fire incident site to assess the disaster level.

He decried the conversion of residential buildings in the market area to warehouses without approval from the government, stating that a preliminary report indicted owners of buildings in the market.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We have just finished on-the-spot assessment of the very unfortunate and preventable fire disaster here in Dosunmu market. The fire started two days ago and first responders were activated immediately. We thought the incident could be brought under control with hours. Accesses were denied to first responders for couple of hours ; 48 hours after, the scene is still a live site. We still have isolated fire, making the scene an active site. This is a complete disaster and extremely unfortunate.

“This is the consequence of inaction and irresponsibility. Thankfully, no life has been lost, but the loss in property, assets and collateral damage could not be quantified. This market will be closed until when we are able to do full assessment and cleanup of this area. Without any iota of doubt, some other buildings are still going to go down. This is totally unacceptable. We will not allow a few people who will not comply with our rules and laws to put the lives of others in danger.

“This is a call to other markets; the Government will not shy away from its responsibilities. We will come really hard on structures and properties that will not conform to our guidelines. There will be zero tolerance for reckless behaviour in the markets . We will not fold our hands and watch another one happen. A lot of residential buildings that were approved as residences were converted to warehouses, including people’s living rooms. Materials that support spread of fire were stored in those buildings.”

He assured affected traders of the state government support.

Sanwo-Olu directed the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and permit agencies to go after the structures not complying with the building codes and regulations.

“The Physical Planning authorities are going to be having difficult time with me over this incident. When I’m done with them, they will come on the streets. This incident has been happening too often and it is totally unacceptable. We can’t watch traders endangering the lives of others by putting generating sets on roof top and higher floors of buildings. This is not acceptable in residential buildings,” he said.