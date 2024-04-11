Nigerian Dancer Korra Obidi Attacked With ‘Acid, Knife’ On Live Video In UK

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, was assaulted with a knife and acid during a live stream in the United Kingdom (UK).

The incident occurred on Thursday while she was on Facebook Live video.

Obidi, who had previously spoken about experiencing hatred, shared her experience with her followers, describing it as a wake-up call to the dangers of online hate escalating into physical violence.

Videos shared by the singer show Obidi washing her face with Coca-Cola to neutralize the effects of the acid.

Subsequently, she was transported to the hospital in an ambulance and was later seen receiving treatment from officials who sprayed her back and drenched her face with a liquid substance.

Obidi described the attacker as a black female who is approximately 5 feet tall.

She appealed for assistance in identifying the attacker, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK 🇬🇧 in the middle of a live stream.

“There’s been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call.

“If you have any information as to the attacker, black female. 5 foot. please forward to [email protected],” she wrote.