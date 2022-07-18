Double Tragedy As Nollywood Actresses Ada Ameh, Sola Onayiga Die

The sudden deaths of two actresses — Ada Ameh and Sola Awojobi Onayiga — have thrown their fans into mourning on Monday.

The death of Ada Ameh, 48, came hours after she ushered her friends into a new week in a social media post.

The Benue-born actress who is known as Emu in the popular family television drama series, The Johnsons, reportedly died on Sunday in Warri, Delta State, after she collapsed.

According to reports, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the news of her death on Monday morning.

“We lost Ada. No details at the moment, but we’ve lost Ada,” Rollas told PUNCH

However, checks by THE WHISTLER showed that the actress appeared hale in a video shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, July 18, where she wished her friends a happy new week.

She wrote: “Happy new week fams. This trip for my friend’s elder sister is just an enjoyment gallow!! Thanks, my darling sister Phil, I really enjoyed myself!! God bless my love. May dreams come true in Jesus Christ’s name.

The actress who started her career 27 years ago had admitted to battling mental illness following the death of her only daughter in 2022 and a lawsuit from a client.

The actress in a recent interview session on TVC’s ‘Your Views’, spoke about how the unfortunate demise of her only daughter, Aladi Godgift, led her to into depression.

She had said, “I have depression; I have been depressed for some years and it became very worse when I lost my daughter in 2020.

“I was 14 when I had her, she was my best friend, sister, I just saw my world crumbling down before me.

“I had lost 3 of my sisters, 3 of my brothers and family. I thought I was going to be next when my younger sister died and I have been in and out of the hospital.”

In a similar development, actress Sola Awojobi Onayiga who was best known for her role as ‘Ireti’ in the TV series ‘Fuji House of Commotion’, was reported dead on Monday.

Onayiga was said to have been admitted to the ICU unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital two weeks ago.

Her death was announced by film critic Shaibu Husseini via his Twitter page on Monday.

He wrote, “I have just been informed that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of the Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga ‘have’ passed on.

“Auntie Sola, who is best known for living the role of Ireti aka Catering practical in the defunct television sitcom ‘Fuji House of Commotion delightfully’, Reportedly passed on this morning. Journey well, Ma! Journey Well!”

The late Onayiga was the Social Democratic Party (SDP) 2015 candidate for Ikorodu Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

An accomplished actress, she worked with the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, after her secondary education.