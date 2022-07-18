Troops Search Bandits’ Hideouts In Benue, Katsina, Recover 24 Motorcycles

Nigeria
By Martins Ayotunde
No fewer than 24 motorcycles were recovered from bandits in Benue and Katsina States over the weekend, the Defence Headquarters has said.

A statement issued on Monday by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, said the recovery was made in the northcentral and northwestern states.

According to him, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE conducted a raid operation at Chito general area, Sankera council ward in Ukum Local Government Area, Benue State, on Friday based on a credible intelligence and killed 3 bandits during the fierce gun battle that ensued.

“Bandits on sighting the advancing troops, fired at the direction of the troops. Troops responded with heavy/superior fire power and neutralize 3 bandits while others escaped. Troops searched bandits hideouts and recovered 18 motorcycles used by the bandits to terrorise the general area”

Similarly, he disclosed that troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted another operation in Palale-Jaja village, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Sunday and made contact with terrorists

“Troops engaged them with and neutralized 2 x terrorists. Items recovered includes 2 x AK 47 Rifles, 2 x Magazines, 16x rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 x motorcycles, 2 x phones, 1 x clipper, some packets of tramadol drug, among other items,” he added.

While commending the troops for the feat, the DHQ urged members of the public to “avail troops with more credible and timely information on criminal activities in their areas.”

