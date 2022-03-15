DPO, Six Others Killed As Bandits Invade Niger Community

Armed bandits have reportedly killed a Divisional Police Officer and six other persons in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER on phone.

He said the bandits numbering up to a hundred invaded Nasko village, a community between the Niger – Kebbi States border, and attacked the police outpost situated in the village.

The PPRO added that men of the police command and some vigilante operatives responded swiftly, leading to the loss of two more police officers and four vigilante members.

“Yes we are aware, the incident happened this afternoon, the bandits attacked the police station but our men and some vigilante operatives confronted them, in the process we lost 3 officers including the DPO and 4 of the Vigilante members were also killed,” he said.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how bandits continue to operate in the state despite the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari for a robust military operation to decimate them.