Stop Accepting Free Rides, Nigeria Police Warn Passengers

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Adejobi-Olumuyiw
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Acting Force PRO

The Nigeria Police Force has issued security tips for commuters boarding commercial vehicles across the country.

This followed reports that criminals are increasingly disguising as commercial drivers and commuters to rob, kidnap, and kill innocent people.

The acting force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a short video clip shared on the Facebook page of the police urged the public to utilise only branded commercial vehicles approved by respective state governments.

Adejobi asked that commuters take note of the number plates and share them with their relatives and friends.

The same, he said, goes to ride-hailing vehicles like Bolt and Uber. The police advised commuters to match plate numbers on their ride-hailing applications with physical vehicles before embarking on any trip.

The police also asked members of the public to avoid accepting free rides also known as lifts even as they advised commuters to stand and/or use designated parks and garages to board vehicles.

These, Adejobi said, would further help in achieving a better security system in the country.

