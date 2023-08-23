Driver Cuts Grasses For 2 Hours For Not Paying N500 At Military Checkpoint

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A commercial driver has narrated how military personnel working at a checkpoint at Obukpa in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu State forced him to cut grasses for two hours for failure to pay a N500 “pass” levy.

The incident happened on Sunday around 10am, our correspondent gathered.

The victim, who drives for one of the major transport companies in Enugu, was on his way to Abuja with full passengers when he was accosted.

According to him, “I normally give them N100 each time I drive across. This time, one of them insisted that I must part with N500. I told him I didn’t have. He asked me to park, and made me cut grasses around the checkpoint for about two hours. When I finished, he told me that I had enjoyed a good morning exercise.

“It’s a pity that some soldiers have destroyed the good reputation of the job. If not for their guns, they don’t deserve my respect at all. Even if you carry exhibits, they don’t care in as much as you pay them the ‘passing’ fee.”

The driver, who identified himself as Thomas, said part of the hike on transport fares is the money drivers are forced to pay at checkpoints.

He said, “Before it was the police alone. Today, soldiers have joined in the collection. Road Safety is becoming the worst, though they collect with style. They normally demand drivers to bring vehicle papers to corners where passengers won’t see them, and demand bribe, the least being N200. If you fail, they subject your vehicle to tests, and fine you even if your brake light is not shining.”