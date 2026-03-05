BREAKING: Court Clears Abba Kyari In Asset Declaration Case, Faults NDLEA Prosecution

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ruled in favour of former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari in the asset declaration case instituted against him and his siblings by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had filed a 23-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/408/2022, against Kyari and his brothers – Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari – for allegedly failing to make full disclosure of their assets.

The court presided over by Justice James Omotosho in its judgement in the case in which Kyari and his brothers were listed as the first to third defendants said the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubts that the three houses at EFAB metropolitan estate Abuja belonged to him adding that Kyari had correctly filled these houses in his asset declaration as belonging to his wife.

Justice Omotosho in his 88-page judgement that lasted for almost three hours blamed the prosecution for being “too hasty”and embarking on “persecution”. He therefore ruled in favour of Kyari in all the counts.

Details soon…

