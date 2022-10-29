DSS Confirms Raid In Trademore Estate, Debunk Joint Operation With US Soldiers

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the sting operation executed in Trademore estate after days of keeping mum.

Advertisement

The DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya in a statement said its operatives had carried out the raid alone contrary to information peddled on the internet.

“It is true that an operation was carried out by DSS operatives and the Nigerian military but no foreign military personnel were involved,” Afunanya said.

Advertisement

The DSS spokesperson also debunked reports that explosive devices were found in the residence of the arrested suspects from the state. He, however, gave no further information about the incident.

Residents of Trademore Estate had raised an alarm over the invasion of masked operatives from the secret service on Tuesday.

The operation followed the security alert and travel advisory issued by the United States Embassy, disclosing an attempt by non-state actors to inflict terror in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).