Release Kanu Now, World Igbo Congress Tells FG

The World Igbo Congress, weekend, on behalf of all Igbo in the diaspora, commended the judgment delivered on Thursday, October 26, 2022, by the Federal High Court in Umuahia which ordered the federal government to return Nnamdi Kanu to Kenya.

Recall that the court, presided over by Justice Evelyn Anyadike, aside ordering the restitution of Kanu, also awarded N500m in damages to him. The suit was filed by Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor.

Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The Igbo Congress, in the statement by its chairman, Prof Anthony Ejiofor; secretary general Sir Chris Ogara, and Mr Basil Onwukwe, the PRO, described the judgement as ‘monumental’, and ‘the zenith of judicial courage even as the judicial somersault by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in appealing the freedom already granted to Nnamdi Kanu by the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Justice Hanatu Sankeyas persists’.

According to the congress, “By this judgment in the Federal Court, Umuahia, we see that there is yet hope in the Nigerian judiciary, and we call on the Attorney General to redirect himself by toeing the line of judicial integrity, honour and rule of law to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu receives earned justice.

“Once again, and in keeping with our statement of October 18, 2022, World Igbo Congress calls on the AGF and the Federal Government to release Kanu now.”

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria last in a manner his team of lawyers described as extraordinary rendition, and being contested in court.

The Court of Appeal had on 13th October, 2022 discharged Kanu, describing his arrest in Kenya as a violation of international protocols, which Nigeria is a signatory to.

Nigeria’s attorney general, Abubakar Malami, however, appealed for stay of execution, which the Court of Appeal, Abuja, granted yesterday. The matter is presently before the Supreme Court.