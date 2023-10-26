DSS Frees Bawa After Spending 134 Days In Custody

293 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services has freed the embattled ex-Economic and Financial Crimes Commission boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, after exactly 134 days spent in the custody of the secret police.

Bawa was released from the national headquarters of the secret police, in Abuja, on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

He was arrested and detained by the DSS on June 14, 2023, following an invite over undisclosed reasons, after he visited President Bola Tinubu earlier on the same day.

Following Bawa’s arrest on June 14, 2023, he was being probed for alleged financial impropriety during his active years in the anti-graft agency.