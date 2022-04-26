DSS Raises Another Alarm, Says Criminal Gangs Planning To Attack Critical Infrastructure

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised an alarm over plans by criminal elements to attack some parts of the country as well detonate explosives in soft and hard target areas of the country.

Peter Afunanya, the Service’s Spokesperson disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the DSS had uncovered plans by the non-state actors to return the country to the pre-2015 era.

This information comes nearly a month after the DSS warned the public of plans by some groups and individuals, plotting to stoke violence in the country.

The warnings, however, manifested a few days after when terrorists detonated explosives on the Kaduna- Abuja train, killing no fewer than eight people while many are still missing.

The statement said, “Though there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.

“The objective is to achieve some self-serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry. Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

“While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized”.

The DSS, however, enjoined Nigerians to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.