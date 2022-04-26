Nigerian Comedian Bovi ‘Banned’ From Entering U.S.

Popular Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, has disclosed that he has been banned from entering the United States.

The comedian revealed this on Tuesday while replying to questions from his fans during a question and answer session on his Instagram story.

According to Bovi, he was banned from the entering U.S. after a conflict he had with a visa-issuing officer.

The 42-year-old made the revelation when a fan asked him to come to Massachusetts to perform.

“I’m banned in the USA,” Bovi retorted, adding “I am a citizen of the world. Except for Yankee where I’m banned”

While explaining the reason for the ban, he said, “ill luck. Met a charity-like visa-issuing officer. Egos clashed. I was labelled. I go dey carry shoulder.”

Bovi had in February 2022 revealed that he was almost accused of stealing at a London hotel until he told the hotel management to “google me”.

During the question and answer session, the comedian also addressed the perceived rift between him and fellow comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY.

Fans had asked why he and AY don’t perform at each other’s show but he responded: “Have you ever seen Chris Rock at a Henry Hart show?”