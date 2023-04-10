Easter: CAN Asks Peak Milk To Withdraw ‘Offensive’ Good Friday Advert

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, producers of Peak Milk, to immediately retract its ‘offensive’ Good Friday advert.

The company had on Friday floated a photo of a dented Peak Milk container tagged “Bruised and Pierced for Us” and “all for our good” which sparked outrage online.

Good Friday is a day set apart by Christians to remember the death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary.

The General Secretary of CAN, Barrister Joseph Daramola, in a statement regarded the advert as “totally unacceptable”.

He urged the company to retract the advert and tender a public apology.

“We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned.”

Daramola recalled a similar incident in the past “when Sterling Bank Plc. used a crucifixion imagery to promote their product. We condemned it then, and we condemn it now.”