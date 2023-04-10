UK Blocks Recruitment Of Doctors From Nigeria, Others

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United Kingdom has stated that “no active recruitment” of health workers is permitted from Nigeria and about 51 other countries graded red by the World Health Organization’s Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List.

This was disclosed in its updated “Code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel in England” published on the UK Government’s website.

The decision is based on a WHO report which states that “available data and evidence point towards a reduction in the estimated global health workforce shortage to 15 million in 2020, and a projected decline to 10 million by 2030”.

The global health organization had advised countries to pay attention to its report and implement a recruitment system that does not jeopardize the health system in other countries.

The UK stated that it had to revise its recruitment procedure to suit the recommendations of the World Health organization.

“We recognise the important role that international health and care workers play in health and care service delivery in the UK and we are committed to ensuring that we recruit from overseas in an ethically responsible manner.

“It is recommended that employers, recruitment organisations, agencies, collaborations and contracting bodies check the red and amber country list for updates before any recruitment drive,” it stated while placing Nigeria, Congo, Angola and over 40 others among “Red countries’ where “active recruitment” into the UK “is not permitted”.